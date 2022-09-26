Mumbai: Orchids-The International School dives into Quebec culture with ' La Francophone Nomade'

'La Francophone Nomade' organized at Orchids-The International School, Malad |

Mumbai: Orchids-The International School, Malad, recently organized 'La Francophone Nomade' in collaboration with The Quebec Government and Prayatna Educational Society. The event was organized to acquaint students and teachers with the province of Quebec, its history, its culture, and the evolution of french language over the years. French students and their professors from several schools took part in the program to represent their respective schools at the event.

To inaugurate the guests, a ceremony was also held wherein teachers and their students performed role-plays conversing in French language. They also performed a short round of quiz to make the students aware of life, seasons, education, industries and the wildlife in Quebec. Furthermore, a drawing competition was also held for the students based on the information they came across during the event about Quebec.