Education in Ireland to host 'Undergraduate showcase' with Irish Universities in Kolkata

Representational image |

Kolkata: The ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ will kick off in Kolkata on the 18th of August, where representatives from Education in Ireland, the Irish Educational institute, and top-ranked Universities will be visiting Garden High School at 8:20 am followed by the visit to DPS Kolkata at 9:50 am post which they will visit Sri Sri Academy. The second day (August 19) of the showcase in Kolkata includes a visit to Calcutta International School at 8:20 am. All these visits to the schools will include interactive sessions for the students who seek higher education abroad.

In Addition, to sum up the visit, Education in Ireland and Irish Institutes are also hosting an Undergraduate Fair in Kolkata on August 19, wherein students and parents from across Kolkata have been invited to visit the Institutes to seek guidance and clarify their doubts.

Education in Ireland is hosting its first special study- abroad guidance and counselling session organized for school students in Kolkata. The roadshow aims to offer students specialized courses and help them identify their expertise. The roadshow aims to provide crucial insights and required knowledge to students about Ireland’s Higher Education. Students will be able to network with officials and fellow representatives after the session to get answers to all their queries about studying in Ireland.

“Ireland is committed to providing excellence in education, and to making its graduates market ready for the future. Our aim with organizing the ‘Undergraduate Showcase’ is to present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses with job prospects when they interact directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions," said Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland

The number of Indian students choosing to pursue their higher education in Ireland has been increasing in the last 10 years. The country is now on the radar of Indian students when it comes to studying abroad options, with over 6000 Indian students choosing Ireland for undergraduate and postgraduate study. "We are currently seeing an increase in the number of Indian students applying to Ireland at the rate of about 10% per year," Mr. Driscoll had said in an interview with the Free Press Journal.

