Mumbai: Jai Hind College Students Play Santa, Distribute Gifts To Hospital Patients

Students of Jai Hind College spreading joy by distributing gifts and treats to patients in hospitals. | Special Arrangement

In the spirit of the festive season, students of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, distributed over 600 gifts and nourishing treats to the resilient young patients of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital on December 24, 2023.

On the eve of Christmas, team Talaash: a legacy, an initiative of the BMS and BBA Department of Jai Hind College in collaboration with the Shree Arihant Krupa Foundation, orchestrated 'The Merry Mission' at the hospital corridors, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of children bravely battling various chronic illnesses.

Beyond the tangible gifts, the true impact of 'The Merry Mission' was felt in the 300+ hearts it touched. The commitment of Team Talaash to go beyond the ordinary and reach out to those in need reflects the true magic of Christmas. As 'Ho Ho Ho' resonated through the hospital, it symbolized not just the arrival of a jolly figure in a red suit but the manifestation of collective goodwill and the power of a community coming together to make a difference.