Jai Hind College's Detour 23-24 Reveals 'Truth Be Told' Theme In CL Meet

In anticipation of the upcoming Detour 23-24, Jai Hind College's Department of Mass Media successfully conducted its Contingent Leaders (CL) meet on Thursday, 7th December 2023. Held at the upscale Saqi bar and kitchen in Khar, the event marked the commencement of the annual intercollegiate fest, bringing together representatives from various participating colleges.

A Unique Kick-Off at Saqi: Ice-Breaker Games and Theme Revelation

The CL meet commenced with eloquent introductions and speeches by key faculty and student members. The core organizing team made a stylish entrance, resonating with the iconic "Koffee with Karan" theme. To foster camaraderie among the contingent leaders, an engaging ice-breaker session featured trivia questions and Bollywood-themed games, adding an element of friendly competition.

Following a lunch at Saqi, students were treated to an video presentation revealing the fest's theme, "Truth Be Told." Focused on the pivotal role of Reality TV in the media landscape, the theme was unveiled through a video crafted by the students. The official logo, emblematic of this edition of Detour, was revealed by the Heads of the BMM Department, Nazia Khan, and Saiprasad Shetty.

Contingent Allotment and Fond Farewells

In a lighthearted contingent allotment game, participating colleges were assigned unique identifying characters for the upcoming fest. As the event drew to a close, participants departed with fond memories, hampers, and a few additional games, elevating the overall experience.

Detour 23-24 is scheduled for January 15th and 16th, 2024.