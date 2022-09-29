e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: India’s first NEP-ready batch graduates at Vijaybhoomi University

India's first NEP-compliant undergraduate and postgraduate batches adhered to the liberal education framework

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: On September 28, 2022, VijayBhoomi University, India's first liberal professional college, held its Convocation for the class of 2019 and its initial batch of students.

India's first NEP-compliant undergraduate and postgraduate batches that adhered to the liberal education framework are the graduates of the University's institutions, namely the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM), The True School of Music, and INSOFE School of Data Science. During this convocation, 22 graduating students obtained their degrees.

article-image

