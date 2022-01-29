Mumbai: IIT Bombay's festival Mood Indigo commences today

On January 29, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay's 51st edition of Mood Indigo, India's largest College Cultural Festival, took place virtually. Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the Institute organized a full-fledged festival packed with several interactive events through a virtual campus using 3D mapping.



Mood Indigo this year will be a two-day festival, comprising a line-up of events scheduled to commence at 3 pm on both days. Day 1 of the festival included several competitions on fashion designing, cosplay, singing, folk dance, broadcast journalism, and more.



More celebrities are to make an appearance later at night, some of these will be popular singer B-Praak, actress Shweta Tripathi, Social Media Influencer Be youNick, and more.



To register and Mood Indigo festival visit the website -https://51st.moodi.org

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:28 PM IST