'Bigg Boss OTT winner' Divya Agarwal and beau Varun Sood buy a house together in Mumbai

'Bigg Boss OTT' winner, Divya Agarwal and beau Varun Sood took to social media and announced that they have together bought a house.

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. They always share adorable moments with one another in their mushy pictures on their respective social media handles.

Divya and Varun, who are head-over-heels in love, have been dreaming of owning a house and finally their dream has come true.

On Friday, they took to Instagram and dropped two pictures of each other while holding a house model in their hands. Sharing the pictures, Divya wrote, “My parents always empowered me and pushed me to have my own empire. Glad to share it with you guys that we bought our own house!!! Varun n I have always got little things and together we make it big… 1405- Divya 1505- Varun. Satnam Waheguru.”

Meanwhile, Varun also shared the same post and wrote, “Floor 15 + Floor 14= FIRST HOUSE.”

Divya Agarwal and Varun have been doing well in their respective careers. While the actress featured in many music videos after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT', Varun Sood also featured in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and was appreciated for his performance.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:45 PM IST