Mumbai: IIT Bombay Becomes TOP Choice For JEE Toppers For Undergraduate Studies In 2024-25

Mumbai: This July, Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay (IITB) has emerged as a top choice for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Toppers.

The aforementioned institute announced this revelation in a news release that was recently issued.



Accordingly, a large number of the top JEE exam achievers have decided to enrol in undergraduate (UG) programs at IIT Bombay beginning in the 2024–2025 academic year. The final seat allocation for IIT Bombay took place on July 17, 2024.

The information on the top 1000 JEE rankers who selected IIT Bombay (categorised differently for each UG program) is listed below.



For Rank 1 to 10: A total of 10 students belonging to this rank chose IIT Bombay this year. Out of these 1 was female and 9 were male.



For Rank 11 to 25: 24 students chose IIT Bombay. This included 1 female and 23 males.



For Rank 26 to 50: 47 students chose IIT Bombay, with 1 female and 46 males.



For Rank 51 to 75: 66 students selected IIT Bombay, including 1 female and 65 males.



For Rank 76 to 100: 72 students opted for IIT Bombay, consisting of 1 female and 71 males.



For Rank 101 to 500: 179 students chose IIT Bombay, with 16 females and 163 males.



For Rank 501 to 1000: 246 students chose IIT Bombay, including 29 females and 217 males.

Welcoming the new entrants, the Institute Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare said, "I am proud that IIT Bombay remains the preferred destination for most of the top rankers in the JEE (Advanced) examination. We welcome the students and congratulate them for having selected the best educational path, suited to their aspirations and goals."



The decision process is important because it helps match students with their preferred institutes based on their JEE ranks and choices. IIT Bombay has once again proved to be a popular choice among high achievers.



IIT Bombay is known for its strong academic programs and excellent facilities, which make it a top choice for many students. The fact that so many high-ranking students have chosen this institute highlights its reputation and the quality of education it offers.



This year’s data shows that IIT Bombay continues to attract the best students from across the country, confirming its status as one of the leading engineering institutes in India. The institute looks forward to welcoming its new students and supporting them in their academic journey