Mumbai: IDOL entry deadline extended till September 30; Know more here |

Mumbai: The deadline for the admission to July session the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is extended till September 30. More than 27 thousand students have already taken admission. Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 supplementary examination of Maharashtra Board, CBSE, or any other boards who haven't got admission anywhere, are eligible to apply for IDOL.

The admissions for BA, B.Com Accounts and Finance, BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, MA courses in Economics, Sociology, Geography, History, Political Science, English, Hindi, and Marathi, MA Education, MSc Mathematics, M.Com, MSc Computer Science, MSc IT, and Post-Graduate PG DFM has been extended to September 30. For more information, candidates can visit the official website- mu.ac.in

Read Also Institute of Distance and Open Learning reschedules final-year examinations after clash with CET

IDOL has regional centers at Kalyan, Thane, Churhgate, Swantwadi, and Ratnagiri. A divisional center is also going to be started in Palghar very soon.