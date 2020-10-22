Institute of Distance and Open Learning reschedules final-year examinations after clash with CET

Following the confusion among students regarding the clash of dates with Law and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations, University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has announced separate dates for the final-year Bachelor of Arts (BA), Commerce (BCom) and Master of Arts (MA Part II) online examinations.

Providing relief and additional time to students, MU IDOL has rescheduled its examinations that were supposed to be conducted on November 2, November 3 and November 4 to new dates November 6, November 7 and November 9, 2020. MU IDOL stated, "IDOL students of final-year BA, B.Com and MA Part II, who will miss the IDOL online examinations 2020 scheduled on November 2, November 3 and November 4, 2020, due to CET examinations, will appear for those examinations on the following date and time." The examination schedule is available on the MU IDOL website.

In addition, students have to inform MU IDOL via email before November 1 if they wish to appear for the examinations as per the new dates. IDOL stated, "Students will have to inform the IDOL office on this email ID onlineexam2020@idol.mu.ac.in on or before November 1, 2020. Students need to provide the following details: their name, name of examination, seat number, email ID, mobile number and name of examination paper. It is mandatory for students to upload the scan copy or photo image of their CET examination hall tickets as an attachment file with the Google form."

Students had raised the issue that the final-year examinations of BA and MA of IDOL were overlapping with the common entrance test for law and physical education programmes. Vinima Ghosh, a student of MU IDOL, said, "I have been preparing for my law common entrance examination and it was a bit stressful to prepare for both examinations simultaneously. I am relieved to know that our final-year examinations have been rescheduled."