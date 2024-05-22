Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: St Xavier's Jr College Science Student Excels With 97%

Prisha Thacker |

Mumbai: Prisha Thacker, a science stream student at St Xavier's Junior College, has achieved an impressive 97% in the Maharashtra HSC board exams.

She told The Free Press Journal (FPJ) that she feels excited to have scored 97%.

Thacker told the FPJ that her approach to studies was consistent and methodical. She emphasised the importance of studying daily and said that she studied everyday throughout the year.

“Since my college has compulsory attendance, I attended all my lectures, paid attention and absorbed the lessons as much as possible to reduce the burden at home. This way, I never had to study more, just revise. I completed my assignments and tasks given by the college and watched YouTube videos. During exam time, I definitely increased my study hours and the intensity of my study sessions. Doing it every day has definitely helped me and reduced my burden,” Thacker told the FPJ.

She also made use of various resources to help her in studies — from relying on reference books to using online applications. Thacker explained, “I used reference books, took help from online applications – I made the most of these resources because I didn’t go to coaching classes. I entirely relied on my college and YouTube videos.”

When questioned about her decision for taking any coaching classes, Thacker credited her self-sufficiency and a successful prior experience. “My sister suggested that I could be self-sufficient and do it on my own since in 10th grade, I took only classes for two subjects and scored 99% from the ICSE board,” she said.

Talking about future, Thacker said she wants to study biomedical science.

“I would like to pursue a biomedical science course, which is about studying human medicine, the functioning of the body, human diseases and the research and manufacture of medicine,” Thacker said.

Her family has been a significant influence in her academic journey. Her mother, a former microbiologist and researcher, is now a homemaker, while her father is a businessman. Her sister is currently working with a travel agency in Germany.