Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: HR College Student Scored 96% In Commerce

Atharva Patne |

Mumbai: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam results, which was released on Monday, saw Class 12 students improving their performance across the streams.

Atharva Patne, a student of HR College of Commerce & Economics, scored 96% in the commerce stream. Patne, whose parents are doctors, credited his college for his success.

“Switching my second subject from Marathi to Sanskrit was actually a game changer because I scored a perfect 100 in it,” said Patne. He further added, “My college does not provide Sanskrit but the vice-principal ensured that I learned it from external sources.” For the practical subjects, he said that he focused more on practicing and understanding.

Patne further credited his success to clear handwriting and presentation skills in theoretical subjects such as economics and organisation of commerce and management (OC).

“I am pursuing Chartered Accountancy and will take admission in this college itself,” Patne shared when asked about his plans.

This year, overall 91.87 per cent students passed of which 93.37% students passed the Maharashtra HSC exams under the fresh category. There is a 2.12 per cent increase in overall passing percentage compared to last year’s 91.25%.