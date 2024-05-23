Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Snehasadan's Children Outshine In HSC Exams

Snehasadan's website |

Mumbai: Ten students from Snehasadan appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams and all of them achieved remarkable success. Among the students are Akash Tandel, who scored 81.33%, and Allarakhi Shaikh, who scored 72.17%, are the top scorers.

Snehasadan's homes, founded in 1962 by a Spanish Jesuit, were founded with the mission of providing street children with the opportunity for a brighter future.

Sharing his experience, Tandel said, "I was stressed before the exams, but with extensive preparation, determination, and tremendous support from Father Wellington, as well as my uncle and aunt, I felt motivated and was able to take my exams without stress."

Tandel, who relied solely on self-study throughout the year, emphasised that anyone can excel with determination. Planning to pursue a career as a Company Secretary(CS), Tandel said, "I consistently practised difficult subjects and focused heavily on English and Economics, which helped me score well. I didn't attend any coaching classes, I studied entirely on my own."

Shaikh mentioned that she listened to music to relieve stress and studied in the morning, which played a key role in her success. "I didn't expect to score this well. Focusing on weak areas and working to improve them was the strategy I used during my exams. I am thankful to Father Wellington for his support," Shaikh said.

Commenting on the children's achievements, Father Wellington Patil remarked, "By offering love, care, and compassionate, high-quality educational support, we can profoundly impact children's lives. Snehasadan is more than a House of Love, it's a sanctuary where children can achieve their dreams. We are committed to accompanying and supporting them every step of the way."