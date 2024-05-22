Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Kathak Dancer From RA Podar Scores 91.5%, St. Joseph’s Topper With 95.17% Dreams of Becoming A CA

Kathak Dancer From RA Podar Scores 91.5%, St. Joseph’s Topper With 95.17% Dreams of Becoming A CA |

Archita Pooja Darshan Chheda, a commerce student at Matunga’s RA Podar College, who scored 91.5% is also a Kathak dancer who will soon achieve the title of Nrityavisharad. "My passion for dance motivated me during my 12th grade, teaching me to multitask," Chheda said.

"I feel ecstatic and would like to thank my parents and my guru Nrityalankar Shraddha Bhide for supporting me through out the journey. My study schedule was irregular due to my continuous dance performances, so I studied whenever I could, whether early in the morning or late at night,” Chheda added. “I want to pursue a BBA degree in shipping and logistics management along with my passion," she said when asked about her career plans.

Mrunali Bankar from St Joseph's High School and Jr College, who scored 95.17% in commerce, expressed her desire to pursue a career as a Chartered Accountant.

As a student, she advises others to study in-depth, focusing on understanding the concepts. "We students should study the concepts in detail rather than merely aiming to pass exams or prioritising chapters based on their weightage," she said.

"When I felt tired, I enjoyed listening to music and talking with my parents and family members," she added about her preparation journey.