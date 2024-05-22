 Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Jai Hind College Science Student With 95.67% Aims IIT
Megha Chowdhury Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Parth Deven Shah |

Mumbai: Parth Deven Shah, a science student from Jai Hind College, emerged as one of the toppers with an impressive score of 95.67%.

Shah claimed his journey to success was fueled by dedication and careful planning. While preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) alongside his board exams, he dedicated the final two months solely to preparing for his board exams.

Shah said, “I spent eight to 10 hours studying every day. I understood the importance of taking breaks to relieve stress, often playing cricket.”

He claimed his study routine was organised, ensuring he covered all subjects thoroughly each day.

Jain aims to pursue engineering at a prestigious institution like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). He hopes to excel in the JEE exams and secure admission to IIT based on his ranking.

Shah aims to make his parents—businessman father and homemaker mother—proud by achieving far more successes in life.

