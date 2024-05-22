Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Design Enthusiast Scores 94.83% In Arts

Rashee Shailesh Jain |

Mumbai: Rashee Shailesh Jain, an arts stream student at Jai Hind College, has achieved an outstanding 94.83% in the HSC. Expressing her joy, Jain said, “I feel great because I was preparing for the Design Entrance in my 12th grade.”

She said she managed to balance her entrance exam preparations with her board exams. “It was hectic at first but then it was manageable. Until January, I focused solely on the entrance exam, and then, after learning about my admission to SD Atlas, I started concentrating on my board exams,” Jain said. Her disciplined approach involved studying for six to eight hours daily, adjusting her study time based on the complexity of the subjects and the time required.

Jain’s father and grandfather are Chartered Accountants, her mother is a teacher, and her sister is an engineer. She credited their strong support system that has contributed to her achievement.