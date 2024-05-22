Neville Vincent DSouza |

Mumbai: Neville Vincent DSouza, a student at Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar, scored 85.33% in the HSC commerce stream.

"It feels satisfying when your hard work finally pays off," DSouza said, expressing his excitement.

Highlighting his preparation journey, DSouza said "disconnecting from the world" was important for him to focus on his studies. "I quit social media and WhatsApp. I stopped taking updates from everybody about the things happening in their lives and focused on mine," he said.

He focused on checking mistakes and learning from them during his preliminary exam. Highlighting his dedication, DSouza revealed he studied long hours during the vacations before class 12. "By the time my college started, I had already completed most of the concepts; college lectures were like a revision."

"Teachers are the experts, they always have something new to teach you. I paid equal attention to college lectures," he added.

He further revealed that he was resorting to YouTube for additional information.

A month before the exams, he mentioned prioritising important concepts and revising them.

DSouza plans to pursue a career as a Company Secretary (CS). He has already cleared the CS entrance exam.