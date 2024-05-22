 Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024 “Had To Quit Social Media”, 96.17% Scorer In HSC Arts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai HSC 12th Result 2024 “Had To Quit Social Media”, 96.17% Scorer In HSC Arts

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024 “Had To Quit Social Media”, 96.17% Scorer In HSC Arts

Varada Vaishampayan, an arts stream student at the Ramnivas Ruia Junior College, Matunga, scored 96.17% in HSC exams.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Varada Vaishampayan |

Mumbai: Varada Vaishampayan, an arts stream student at the Ramnivas Ruia Junior College, Matunga, scored 96.17% in HSC exams. 

Expressing her happiness, she said, “My parents were overjoyed with my result. I am proud of myself.” Taking inspiration from her mother and grandmother, she aspires to pursue a career in literature and study Sanskrit. 

“They introduced me to this language through the prayers and mythological stories. I plan to study about it in Ruia college,” Vaishampayan added.

Apart from Sanskrit, Vaishampayan is curious about psychology. 

Talking about her preparation, she recalled relying on self-study for six to seven hours a day, throughout her course. 

Read Also
Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: "My Sister Is My Inspiration," RD National Commerce Topper
article-image

“Quitting social media, creating personal notes, practice tests and college lectures helped me prepare better,” Vaishampayan told The Free Press Journal

Mentioning that her parents were her biggest motivators, Vaishampayan thanked them for their support. “They created a conducive environment for me to study in for which I’m thankful to them.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024 “Had To Quit Social Media”, 96.17% Scorer In HSC Arts

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024 “Had To Quit Social Media”, 96.17% Scorer In HSC Arts

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: St Joseph’s Kalamboli Student With 93.83% Wants To Pursue Computer...

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: St Joseph’s Kalamboli Student With 93.83% Wants To Pursue Computer...

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Kathak Dancer From RA Podar Scores 91.5%, St. Joseph’s Topper With...

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Kathak Dancer From RA Podar Scores 91.5%, St. Joseph’s Topper With...

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Jai Hind College Science Student With 95.67% Aims IIT

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Jai Hind College Science Student With 95.67% Aims IIT

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Design Enthusiast Scores 94.83% In Arts

Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: Design Enthusiast Scores 94.83% In Arts