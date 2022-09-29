Mumbai: H.R. College's Enactus wins national award for women empowerment initiative in 'Bhavishya Bharat'

Enactus team, H.R. College |

Mumbai: On September 14, 2022, Nagindas Khandwala College hosted the national level competition for social initiative "Bhavishya Bharat," which was attended by the Enactus Chapter of H.R. College, a registered chapter of Enactus International. 186 colleges from throughout the nation participated in the competition. Enactus H.R. College participants gave presentations of their major projects, "Inaayat" and "Aajeevika," which greatly delighted the program's judges and resulted in their receiving the national award for best social initiative for women's empowerment. For the projects it completed, the delegation received a certificate, a cash award, and a trophy.

Enactus H.R. College's main social entrepreneurship project, "Inaayat," employs rural women to sew reusable sanitary kits that are sold by the student body, with all proceeds going to the women. Aajeevika is a similar student effort where rural women sew imaginatively designed tote bags that are sold by the student body, with all proceeds going directly to the employed women so they may support their livelihood.