Mumbai: Jai Hind College's Entourage 2022 celebrates financial literacy

Jai Hind college students ride the double decker bus to promote Entourage 2022. |

Mumbai: Jai Hind College, Mumbai’s BFM, BAF, and BBI departments are conducting their biggest annual financial festival, Entourage on September 20 and 21, 2022 with 25+ colleges around the city participating in the same.

More than 10 events will be conducted over two days with around 400+ participants, audience members, guests, students, etc., expected to make their presence felt at the festival, which aims to spread the message of financial literacy.

Jai Hind College students with Entourage 2022 banners

The festival, which has played a huge part in giving its contribution to the world of finance, has been endorsed by renowned personalities such as Anup Soni, Anees Bazmee, Brijendra Kala, Neeta Mohindra, Sumukhi Suresh and many more.

In the build-up to the festival, students participated in various activities across the city, including a beach clean-up, 75th Independence Day celebration at an old age home, visiting an orphanage, and riding the double decker bus with kids from the shelter.

The teacher coordinator for Entourage 2022, Yasmin Singaporewala, while praising Entourage’s ability to help others learn and gain financial knowledge, said, “Entourage teaches you skills you didn't know you needed while also being entertaining and engaging. Our motto is to provide students with a platform to implement their knowledge & skills practically in an informative, fun & creative way. Financial Fests challenge everyone's capability to face the corporate world and at the same time evolve as a person. Entourage has always been a hub for students to learn and grow, and I am confident that it will continue to do so in the future and make a name for itself in the world of finance.”