Mumbai: 'Gizmo Geeks 2023' The 18th Edition Of Tech Fest, Held At Lilavatibai Podar High School

Gizmo Geeks 2023 | Official

Mumbai: The 18th edition of Lilavatibai Podar High School's Tech Fest, Gizmo Geeks 2023, was held as a triumphant monument to the school's unwavering dedication to promoting innovation and technological prowess.

Gizmo Geeks, initiated in 2006, has become a celebration, blending technology with pedagogy and challenging learners to ideate, create, and innovate. In its 18th edition, the event welcomed participants from over 38 AISM schools across the city, transforming the school premises into a buzzing hive of technological excitement.

Participants immersed themselves in a myriad of events starting from Animate Your Art using the Flipaclip App to the mesmerising world of 3D Blends in Blender.

The Podar Family believes that, “The resounding success of Gizmo Geeks 2023 is not just a testament to the students' technical acumen but also to the school's dedication to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.” The events, meticulously designed to challenge and inspire, were a true reflection of Lilavatibai Podar High School's commitment to excellence.