Mumbai: Dr. Justin Paul Appointed As New Dean Of NMIMS School Of Business Management

Dr. Justin Paul | FPJ

Mumbai: NMIMS Deemed University has announced the appointment of Dr. Justin Paul as the new Dean of the School of Business Management and Provost of Management Education. Dr. Paul, a globally renowned academic, brings an extraordinary track record to his new role.

Speaking about the appointment, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, “Dr. Justin Paul brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. With three Ph.D. degrees and an Honorary Doctorate Degree, Dr. Paul's academic credentials are impressive. He has served as a full-time Professor of Marketing and International Business at esteemed institutions like the University of Puerto Rico. He has held visiting professorships at universities in the USA and the UK. As the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Consumer Studies, Dr. Paul has made significant contributions to the field of consumer research. His prolific publication record includes authoring/co-authoring several well-known books and over 200 articles in top journals. Dr Paul is renowned for introducing innovative frameworks in branding, internationalisation, marketing, and organisational problem-solving. His global impact is evident through his extensive teaching engagements and keynote speeches at universities and conferences worldwide. Dr. Paul's editorial roles with prestigious journals further demonstrate his influence in academia.”

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining NMIMS SBM, Dr. Paul stated, “I am honoured to become a part of the School of Business Management at NMIMS. As an institution, it has consistently shown excellence in management education and the school’s recent achievement of soaring to the 83rd Rank globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) Ranking 2023 reflects its commitment to academic excellence and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented faculty at NMIMS SBM and the students to continue this tradition and elevate its global standing. It will be my ardent endeavour to drive the institution towards greater achievements, ensuring that its graduates are well-equipped to face the competitive world with confidence and expertise.”