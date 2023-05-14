Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

Madhav Arora, Ahana Dalmia, Vivaan Bhatia, Tanishka Joshi, Saachi Gupta, Suvanshi Lakhotia |



Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE 10th, ISC, and 12th Results 2023 on May 14.

As students across the country celebrate their results, the city's Dhirubhai Ambani International School has emerged as one of the most successful schools with all of its students scoring 90% and above.

Of the 32 students who appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board exam from the school, all of them scored 91% and more.

While 27 students scored 95% and above, representing 84% of pupils from the batch, its top score of 99% was shared by two students - Vivaan Bhatia and Suvanshi Lakhotia.

The school’s second-highest score, 98.8%, was scored by Saachi Gupta, while the third-highest score of 98.6% is shared by 3 students - Madhav Arora, Ahana Dalmia, and Tanisha Joshi.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s average score remains at 97%.