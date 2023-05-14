 Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

Of the 32 students who appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board exam from the school, all of them scored 91% and more.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Madhav Arora, Ahana Dalmia, Vivaan Bhatia, Tanishka Joshi, Saachi Gupta, Suvanshi Lakhotia |


Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE 10th, ISC, and 12th Results 2023 on May 14.

As students across the country celebrate their results, the city's Dhirubhai Ambani International School has emerged as one of the most successful schools with all of its students scoring 90% and above. 

Of the 32 students who appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board exam from the school, all of them scored 91% and more. 

While 27 students scored 95% and above, representing 84% of pupils from the batch, its top score of 99% was shared by two students -  Vivaan Bhatia and Suvanshi Lakhotia. 

The school’s second-highest score, 98.8%, was scored by Saachi Gupta, while the third-highest score of 98.6% is shared by 3 students - Madhav Arora, Ahana Dalmia, and Tanisha Joshi.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s average score remains at 97%. 

Read Also
ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Not happy with your scorecards? Here's what students can do next
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSE Results 2023: Critical eye injury fails to deter Mumbai student who got 73.17%

ICSE Results 2023: Critical eye injury fails to deter Mumbai student who got 73.17%

ICSE Result 2023: Battling life-threatening disease, Mumbai girl bags 99.2% in class 10 exams

ICSE Result 2023: Battling life-threatening disease, Mumbai girl bags 99.2% in class 10 exams

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in for agriculture & medical stream

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in for agriculture & medical stream

Rajasthan: Two govt employees develop over 250 mobile apps in Hindi for rural students

Rajasthan: Two govt employees develop over 250 mobile apps in Hindi for rural students