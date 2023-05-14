ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Not happy with your scorecards? Here's what students can do next

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, has declared the ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results at cisce.org.

The ICSE, ISC exams were conducted in February 2023. While Class 10 exams were organised between February 27 to March 25, Class 12 exams happened between February 13 to March 31.

Though girls have outperformed boys in this year's exam with a pass percentage of 98.94% results (Girls 99.21%, Boys 98.71%) in class 10, and 96.93% (Girls 98.01%, Boys 95.96%) in class 12, the overall results have seen a massive dip over the years.

While the pass percentage stood at 98.94 % in 2023 for class 10, it was 99.97% in 2022, 99.98 in 2021, and 99.33 in 2020. For class 12, the overall pass percentage remained at 96.93% which is a dip from 99.38% in 2022, and 99.76% in 2021.

In such a situation, it's important for many students to reevaluate and reassess their scores if they are not happy with the results.

What can students do if they are not happy with ICSE, ISC results?

If students are not happy with the ICSE, ISC scorecards, they have the option to avail of the rechecking facility of the answer sheets at - cisce.org which has been open from 3 PM today, May 14 to May 21, 2023.

Students will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper if they want to apply for rechecking at the official website.

The ICSE examination was conducted for 63 written subjects, 21 being Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.

The ISC exam was organised for 47 written subjects, 12 being Indian languages, 3 foreign languages, and 1 classical language.