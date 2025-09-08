 Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Schedule, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, And Registration Steps
Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Schedule, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, And Registration Steps

Bihar STET 2025 applications will be accepted by BSEB today, from September 8 to September 16. October 4–25 is when the CBT exam will take place, and results will be announced on November 1. Certificates of lifetime validity are awarded to qualified applicants for the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment.

Monday, September 08, 2025
article-image
Canva

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will opened the online application window for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on September 8. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by visiting the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET 2025: Important dates

Application Start Date: September 8, 2025

Application Closing Date: September 16, 2025

Examination Dates (CBT): October 4 – October 25, 2025

Result Declaration: November 1, 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Age Relaxation:

General category: 5 years relaxation in upper age limit

Divyangjan (PwD): 10 years relaxation in upper age limit

Step 1: Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click the "Bihar STET 2025 Application" or "New Registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to access the application portal.

Step 4: You must then submit scanned copies of your documents in the appropriate size and format.

Step 5: Pay the necessary application cost after submitting the documents.

Step 6: After the payment has been successfully processed, go over your application in its entirety one last time.

Step 7: Submit the form if all the information is accurate. For your records and future use, it is strongly advised that you download and print a copy of the filled-out application and the payment receipt.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern

Papers:

Paper 1: For Secondary School Teachers (Classes 9 & 10)

Paper 2: For Higher Secondary School Teachers (Classes 11 & 12)

Total Questions: 150 MCQs

100 subject-specific questions

50 questions on teaching art and general aptitude

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme

1 mark for each correct answer

No negative marking

Bihar STET 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks

General category: 50%

BC category: 45.5%

EBC category: 42.5%

SC, ST, Female, and PwD candidates: 40%Steps to apply

All prospective educators who want to work as teachers in the secondary and upper secondary government schools in the state must take this test.
Candidates who pass the STET 2025 exam are granted a certificate of lifetime validity, which entitles them to register for the BPSC TRE-4, the fourth stage of teacher recruitment, which is set for December 2025.

