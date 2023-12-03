Mumbai: City Students Hound Counselors With Queries To Clear Confusion Over Career Selection

City Students Hound Counselors With Queries To Clear Confusion Over Career Selection | Special Arrangement

Dozens of young boys and girls, accompanied by their teachers, crammed the annual career exploration program ‘Udyog’ at Zaverben Popatlal Sabhagruha Auditorium in Central Mumbai. Drowned with curiosity and confusion, the event saw over 600 enthusiastic students, mostly SSC and HSC students, seeking guidance from professionals. The event featured sessions where five speakers guided them on how to pursue career opportunities based on their strengths.

So, what is unique about it?

The overwhelming response. The event 'Udyog,' with the motto "Work to become; Not to acquire," appeared to be of great benefit for over 600 high school students from Mumbai. The speakers, who included CEOs, teachers, authors, and government officials, certainly set an example of how a successful career is measured not by fame or riches, but by contentment in following a passion with purpose.

"Most of us underestimate our potential. Don’t become a puppet in the hands of those who want to benefit from your laziness. There is no easy way in life. One must dedicate hard work without expecting results," said Renuka Ramnath, MD and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

Common questions posed by students

Apart from exam-related stress, city students were seen seeking advice on personal matters such as memory loss, how to improve communication skills or even break-ups.

Asking a question of one of the speakers, Gayatri Asher from Sheth Virchand Dhanji Secondary English Medium School (SVDD), Ghatkopar said, "My biggest confusion is how to figure out what to do with my life. I have a lot of options and interests in different hobbies. How can I identify my strengths?

Mohammed Zahid who has just cleared the SSC exam says "I want to be a CA, but I do not know if I have the required intelligence and ability. Proper guidance and counseling might help me realize my dream," said Zahid.