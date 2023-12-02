UAPA Charges Dropped Against 7 Kashmiri Students Who 'Celebrated' Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 Win

The J&K government on Saturday dropped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against seven Kashmiri students who were earlier booked under the stringent act.

The seven students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) were booked under the UAPA after they resorted to sloganeering and celebration after Australia’s victory over India in the ICC World Cup final on November 19.

The parents of the students, political leaders and civil society members had appealed to the authorities to take a lenient view, so that the careers of the students were saved.

The parents had also tendered unconditional apology on behalf of their children for their 'misbehaviour'.

Meanwhile, after the authorities dropped the UAPA charges against them, a court in Ganderbal district granted bail to the students on Saturday.