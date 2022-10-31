Mumbai: After ‘seat belt’ notice, schools appeal for extra time, say installation may take long | Unsplash

Mumbai: A week after the city Traffic Police issued a statement cautioning vehicles including school buses about using seat belts inside the vehicles, various school authorities have requested for more time to be given as installing belts may take time.

The questions were raised by both school authorities and drivers associated with the institutions as the last date for the same is tomorrow and most of the buses are yet to initiate the process of installing the seat belts.

On October 14, 2022, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notice for all motor vehicles stating that from the next month- November-, it would be mandatory for all vehicles to have seatbelts installed for all the people boarding inside the bus.

According to the notice, starting from November 1, if any commuter or driver is seen traveling without wearing a seatbelt, then action would be taken under Section 194 (B)(1) of the motor vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Mumbai Traffic Police notice |

One of the principals from the city who spoke to the Free Press Journal said termed the decision unfair as school buses should get more time to follow the instructions.

"It is unfair on the authorities' part to have come up with a common notice. School buses should be given some more time as the operators would separately have to install seatbelts in the vehicle, which is a time-consuming process. There should be separate notices issued for private vehicles and school buses," the principal said.

Another school head, Daljit Kaur, Principal of Guru Gobind Singh English High School, Vikhroli said, “It is actually a good idea that seatbelts are being installed for school vehicles as well. With that happening, no extra students would be carried in buses and vans, increasing the safety of children”.