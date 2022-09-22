Mumbai: 93% rise in hiring fresh college graduates, says report

The trend of hiring entry-level employees has grown significantly states a survey conducted by Avsar, a talent management firm. The employers are demanding fresh talent, a result of which has led to a 30% yearly growth in entry-level recruitment in June 2022.

Mumbai keen on finding fresh talent

The curve has been steeper in the city of Mumbai, where the hiring of college pass outs has soared by 93%. The sectors of travel and hospitality experienced a rise of 158%, and insurance witnessed a growth of 101% in hiring freshers. The trend of hiring pass-outs in Accounting and Finance, BFSI, and education grew by 85-95% and 70%, respectively.

Many candidates are not looking for full-time or in-office work opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the report. As of now, 75% of the workforce functions in a hybrid or remote mode, suggesting that this model will turn into the future of the workplace.

Employment peaks in IT Parks

The report also presents IT emerging as the topmost sector to generate jobs, with a 96% rise in job openings in the last two quarters. The top cities to offer these jobs were Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Other sectors leading in generating the highest employment in 2022 are E-commerce, BFSI, and FMCG.

Read Also CAT vs XAT; learn the differences between these biggest MBA exams