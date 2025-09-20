Multiple Delhi Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threats; No Explosives Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Saturday, forcing authorities to evacuate students and staff as precautionary measures.

Officials confirmed that Delhi Public School, Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya were among the institutions that received threats, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Delhi: Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School near Qutub Minar received a bomb threat. The school was evacuated as a precaution. Police investigation found nothing suspicious pic.twitter.com/iA28OEEJo2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

Some schools in Najafgarh also received similar threats around the same time, when examinations were underway, heightening panic among students and parents.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Services, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads were swiftly deployed. Students and staff were evacuated, but no suspicious items have been recovered so far.

#WATCH | Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls today. Among those targeted were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, were rushed to the schools. Students and staff were safely evacuated as… pic.twitter.com/LxaF1fPpN1 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

Searches are still underway, according to the officials.

The repeated nature of such incidents has triggered concerns across the city, disrupting classes and exams. Authorities said they are investigating the origin of the threats and whether there is a coordinated pattern behind them.

Saturday's bomb threats follow a string of similar hoaxes that have plagued Delhi in recent weeks.

On September 13, a threatening email claimed that 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted at the Taj Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri. Security agencies combed the premises thoroughly, but the threat was declared a hoax.

Just four days earlier, on September 9, bomb threats were issued to the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College, accompanied by warnings that explosives would detonate at 2:45 P.M. and 3:30 P.M., respectively. Both threats proved to be a hoax after exhaustive searches.

STORY | Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; search operations underway



READ: https://t.co/OjpBaYp1lu



VIDEO | Visuals from Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Mehrauli.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/4wNz0MilKs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2025

Last month, too, the city faced multiple similar scares.

On August 28, over 20 colleges were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats, while on August 21, six schools received warnings of impending danger.

In both instances, premises were evacuated and scanned with sniffer dogs, but all turned out to be fake threats.

The growing frequency of such false alarms has raised concerns among the parents and staff regarding the safety of students.

