Mudra Institute of Communications Announces MICAT 2023 Results and Registration for MICAT 2 Opens

MICA or Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad |

Today, December 21, 2023, the Mudra Institute of Communications, MIC Ahmedabad, announced the results of the admission test. Examinees who took the test can view their results at mica.ac.in, the official website.

To get the MICAT 2024 scorecard, candidates will need to provide their login information, which includes their date of birth and registration number. Applicants may register for MICAT 2 if they are dissatisfied with their MICAT 2023 results. The registration date for MICAT 2 is January 16, 2024.

It is best to apply prior to the deadline because there won't be any more extensions.

Tuition, living expenses, and levies for infrastructure facilities will total Rs 23,00,000 for individuals enrolled in two-year Post Graduate Diploma programs. The PGDM-C and PGDM programs have been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE.

Three sections comprised the MICAT 2024 exam. The Psychometric Test in Section A is qualifying in character. The candidates will only be evaluated on Sections B and C if they pass Section A. Candidates who pass Sections A and B will be evaluated in Section C.

How Can I View the 2024 MICAT 1 Results?

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Go to mica.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the MICAT 1 result link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The screen will display MICAT Result 2024.

Step 5: Open the scorecard and download it.

Step6: Save a hard copy for your records.