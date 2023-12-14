AILET 2024 Complaint Filing Window Closes, Expert Group to Review | Pixabay

The window for filing complaints related to the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) answer key for BA, LLB, LLM, and PhD exams has officially closed, as announced by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi). As part of the post-exam process, candidates can access the AILET 2024 question paper and provisional answer key on the university's official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

NLU Delhi has constituted an expert group to thoroughly review and address complaints received regarding the provisional answer key. The final AILET 2024 answer key will subsequently be released, and no further challenges against the final key will be entertained.

The AILET question paper comprises 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. In the third week of December 2023, NLU Delhi is scheduled to publish the AILET 2024 results on nludelhi.ac.in, its official website. The university will utilize the AILET cutoff list for 2024 to determine admissions.

Following each counseling round, the cut-off lists will be published. For those not included in the initial admission list or AILET cutoff, opportunities may arise in subsequent counseling rounds.

To check the AILET 2024 results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Navigate to the "AILET 2024 result" link on the homepage.

Log in using the AILET application number and password.

Choose the option to view the results.

The AILET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for personal records.

This comprehensive process ensures transparency and fairness in evaluating AILET exam performance and facilitates a structured admission procedure based on the cutoff lists.