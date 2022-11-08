MU: First merit lists out, academic year dawdles  for LLM

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list of candidates who have been selected for their Master of Legislative Laws(LLM) programme today, on November 8. As per the norm, the university releases four merit lists in total after which the academic year commences for the LLM students.

“If it's business as usual, then there will be a 10-15 day gap between each merit list. This means the academic year won’t begin until the end of December. Students don’t get to attend sufficient lectures when an academic year starts late. To cover up, exams are pushed back and our academics suffer a lot,” said Arun Chavan, an LLM aspirant at Mumbai University.

Read Also Mumbai University recalls 3k LLB mark sheets, admissions hang in balance

The University conducted the Common Entrance Test(CET) for their LLM aspirants on September 28, and released the exam scores on October 4, for more than five thousand students. Other LLM colleges affiliated with Mumbai University began and even closed their admission processes offline using CET and LLB final year scores, the process is in its nascent stages at the university’s law department itself.

“The department of law at Mumbai University only has 600 seats. If the lists are not released and the other affiliated colleges close their admissions, the students will have nowhere to go,” added Chavan.

Affiliated colleges are often not an option for many, given their higher fees explained Siddharth Ingle from Maharashtra Students Union. “We have been asking MU to increase its intake capacity rather than affiliating with more private colleges. Currently, it only has the capacity to accommodate 12% of CET applicants. Many times, other colleges don’t offer the kind of electives and infrastructural facilities which are available at MU,” he said.

The University remained closed from October 19 to November 6 for Diwali vacations. As per sources at MU, the first merit list for LLM students has been released on Tuesday, November 8.