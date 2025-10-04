MSF And SFI Stage Demonstrations At Kerala School Where Teachers Stopped Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

The student organisations MSF and SFI staged protests at a school here on Saturday after teachers allegedly stopped a mime show in support of Palestine. | X @nabilajamal_

Kasaragod: The student organisations MSF and SFI staged protests at a school here on Saturday after teachers allegedly stopped a mime show in support of Palestine.

According to police, the mime show was stopped during the school arts festival at Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School on Friday. Two teachers intervened and asked them to stop the performance before pulling down the stage curtains, they said.

The move drew sharp criticism, prompting the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to convene a meeting on Saturday.

However, activists of Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), barged into the meeting demanding action against the teachers.

The protestors alleged that teachers locked students in a room to stop the event.

Pro CPI(M) Student Federation of India (SFI) cadres also staged a protest at the school.

Police later removed the protesters from the premises, and personnel have been deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incident. Officials said the PTA was looking to resume the arts festival and resolve the issues.

