MPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in

MPSC has announced a total of 650 vacancies for the sub-inspector post. | Pixabay

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently released provisional selection list and general merit for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Main Examination 2020. This is specifically with regards to recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors.

The General Merit List consists of 1782 candidates, while 583 candidates are already a part of the Provisional Selection List by the MPSC.

MPSC has announced a total of 650 vacancies for the sub-inspector post. Out of which 475 vacancies are for unreserved categories, while 175 vacancies are reserved for specific categories.

Candidates will have an option to select the preferred posts or opt out of the selection process. This facility will be available on the official website - mpsc.gov.in. The site will be active from July 5 at 12 noon and will close on July 11 at 11.59 pm , 2023.

Candidates must note that after the above mentioned time, the online facilities will be deactivated

