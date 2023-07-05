 MPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in

MPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in

The General Merit List consists of 1782 candidates, while 583 candidates are already a part of the Provisional Selection List by the MPSC.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
MPSC has announced a total of 650 vacancies for the sub-inspector post. | Pixabay

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently released provisional selection list and general merit for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Main Examination 2020. This is specifically with regards to recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors.

The General Merit List consists of 1782 candidates, while 583 candidates are already a part of the Provisional Selection List by the MPSC.

Steps to check and download results:

1. Visit the official website of the authority or organisation

2. Look for "Results" or "Result Announcement" section on the website

3. Click on the relevant link to access the result page

4. Enter your credentials such as - roll number, registration number, or other details.

5. Double click the entered information for accuracy and submit the form

6. Once the result is displayed, look for the option to download or save the PDF.

MPSC has announced a total of 650 vacancies for the sub-inspector post. Out of which 475 vacancies are for unreserved categories, while 175 vacancies are reserved for specific categories.

Candidates will have an option to select the preferred posts or opt out of the selection process. This facility will be available on the official website - mpsc.gov.in. The site will be active from July 5 at 12 noon and will close on July 11 at 11.59 pm , 2023.

Candidates must note that after the above mentioned time, the online facilities will be deactivated

Read Also
MPSC State Services Main Result 2021: Rechecking Window Closes On July 3
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in

MPSC PSI 2023: Provisional Selection, Merit List For Sub-Inspector Released At mpsc.gov.in

Skill India Mission Yielding Great Results Says Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM

Skill India Mission Yielding Great Results Says Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM

Maharashtra: Autonomous Engineering Colleges Asked to Do NEP Preparations by July 31

Maharashtra: Autonomous Engineering Colleges Asked to Do NEP Preparations by July 31

Kolkata: Loreto College Overturns Language Barrier Amid Public Outcry

Kolkata: Loreto College Overturns Language Barrier Amid Public Outcry

UGC Announces Optional Ph.D. Requirement for Assistant Professor Role Starting July 2023;...

UGC Announces Optional Ph.D. Requirement for Assistant Professor Role Starting July 2023;...