MPSC State Services Main Result 2021: Rechecking Window Closes On July 3

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started its rechecking process for the State Services result for the year 2021. Candidates who appeared for the state service examination 2021, can now apply for the rechecking on the official website - mpsc.gov.in. MPSC State Services 2021 results was declared on June 15.

If candidates are uncertain about the totaling of marks and are in doubts, they can apply for rechecking and retotaling of marks in the state services exam through a web link provided by the commission on the official website. Students will have to pay a prescribed fee to apply for the same.

Steps to apply for rechecking of MPSC State Services 2021 result

1. Visit the official website of MPSC – mpsc.gov.in

2. Under the online facilities tab, click on the link for retotaling of marks

3. Click on the relevant exam from the list of exams

4. Enter the mobile number mentioned in the application form and OTP received to login

5. Click on the retotaling link

6. Select the subjects for rechecking and click on the save button

7. Pay the prescribed fee per subject

In addition, if candidates face any technical issues while applying for rechecking of marks as per the given procedure, candidates can get in touch with commission's toll free number 1800-1234-275 or 7303821822 or contact on the email ID – support-online@mpsc.gov.in.