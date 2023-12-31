MPSC Announces Maharashtra Civil Service Exam 2024 Dates and Vacancies |

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is set to open registrations for the Maharashtra Civil Service (MCS) Exam 2024 on the official website mmpsc.gov.in on January 5, 2024. The Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services (Joint Preliminary Exam 2024) is scheduled for April 28, 2024.

Dates

Registration and fee payment for the three exams are open until January 24, 2024. Students have the option to collect the challan copy for examination fee payment in SBI until January 25, 2024. The deadline for payment of the examination fee in currency is January 28, 2024, during regular bank office hours.

Key exam dates include the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services (Joint Preliminary Exam 2024) scheduled for April 28, 2024. The State Service (Main Exam 2024) is set to take place from December 14 to 16, 2024.

The registration process for various Group-A and B posts, including State Services (205), Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services (26), and Maharashtra Forest Service (43), will commence on January 5, 2024. The State Service (Main Exam 2024) is slated for December 14 to 16, 2024.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Architectural Engineering Service (Main 2024) is scheduled for November 23, 2024, and the Maharashtra Forest Service (Main 2024) will take place from December 28 to 31, 2024.

Vacancies

Vacancy details for Maharashtra Civil Service 2024 Recruitment include 205 positions in the General Administration Department, 26 in the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, and 43 in the Revenue and Forest Department.

Applicants from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 544, while candidates from OBC, EWS, orphans, and PwD categories will be charged an application fee of Rs 344.