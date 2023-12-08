MPPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Admit Card Expected Today; Here's How To Download

MPPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Admit Card expected today | Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the MP State Service Exam Prelims 2023 today, December 8. Candidates gearing up for the examination scheduled on December 17 can access their admit cards through the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Here's a breakdown of the crucial information related to the MPPSC Prelims Exam 2023 and the process of downloading the admit card:

Important Dates:

Application Process: September 22 to November 8

Admit Card Release: December 8

Preliminary Exam Date: December 17

Exam Schedule:

General Studies Section: 10 AM to 12 PM

General Aptitude Section: 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM

How to Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card:

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the "Admit Card" link

Enter your login credentials, including registration number and password

The MPPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants are reminded to double-check the details on the admit card, including personal information and exam venue, and report any discrepancies to the MPPSC authorities promptly. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for any updates or announcements related to the examination.