Aspirants Want MPPSC To Increase Gap Between Three Exams Scheduled In Dec

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Demanding an increase in the gap between three exams scheduled in December, a group of aspirants staged a demonstration at the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) office on Saturday.

The agitating aspirants were angry that MPPSC had scheduled three exams within 20 days in December and appealed to the Commission to give at least 40 40-day gap between two exams for proper preparations.

The mains of State Forest Service-2022 is scheduled on December 10, State Forest Service-2023 is scheduled on December 17, and State Service Mains examination-2022 from December 26 to 31.

One of the agitators said, “The commission postponed State Service Mains examination-2022 scheduled from October 31 to November 5 because of a model code of conduct. Later, they announced the date without any assessment of impact on preparations for other exams.

MPPSC OSD R Panchbhai told media that there is no plan or discussion for changing the examination schedule.

MPPSC results: Over 1000 qualify for State Services Exam-Mains 2021

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results of State Services Mains Examination-2021 on Saturday.

The results were declared after four months of the exam and over 1000 aspirants were selected for interviews. The mains exam was conducted from July 17 to 22 this year.

The commission followed the formula of dividing posts into two parts. The commission declared 794 candidates qualified for 248 posts in the main part comprising 87 per cent of total advertised posts and 252 were declared qualified for interview in the provisional list.

Meanwhile, the commission has also declared written examination results for State Engineering Service-2022 for civil, agricultural engineer and electrical in which as many as 166 candidates have qualified for interview while 30 candidates were declared qualified in the provisional list.

The commission has declared the results for Principal Grade 1 and 2 for the technical education department, State Eligibility test results for several subjects and a few other results in the last week.