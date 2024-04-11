MPBSE Set to Release Class 5th & 8th Results Soon; Check Updates

Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Board is gearing up to unveil the results for classes 5th and 8th, anticipated to be announced shortly. According to media reports, the outcomes for classes 5 and 8 are slated to precede those of classes 10 and 12. Upon release, students of MPBSE can access their scores via the official website - rskmp.in.

How to check?

1. Visit the official website - rskmp.in

2. Select the respective school type and provide its code. Enter the student’s User ID and password when prompted.

3. Upon submission, the student’s MP Board mark sheet will appear in a new tab on the screen.

4. Students are advised to review and download the mark sheet, securing a printout for future reference.

Students are urged to meticulously review the printed information on the mark sheet, including spelling, address, father’s name, school code, and subject code. Any discrepancies should be promptly addressed by contacting the school authorities.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, is also expected to release the results for classes 10th and 12th in 2024 shortly. Aspirants who undertook these examinations can stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the MP Board result 2024 on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board 10th or matriculation examination took place between February 5 to March 20, 2024, while the 12th or intermediate examination was conducted from February 6 to March 20, 2024.

With over 15 lakh students participating in the MP Board Exam 2024, anticipation runs high for the release of their results. Of these, more than 9 lakh students sat for the Madhya Pradesh Board 10th examination this year, while approximately 6 lakh students appeared for the 12th examination.

Earlier reports indicate that the paper evaluation process for the 10th and 12th examinations commenced on February 22, overseen by approximately 25,000 teachers dedicated to the MP Board evaluation process.