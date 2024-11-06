 MP TET 2024: Admit Card Out, Check What's Next?
Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
MP TET 2024 | Official Website

The Madhya Pradesh Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2024 admit card was released on November 5, by the Employees Selection Board of Bhopal.

The MP TET 2024 admit card can be downloaded from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in, by candidates who have registered for the exam.

How to download?

Candidates must provide their login information, which includes their date of birth and registration number, in order to download the MP TET 2024 admission card.

-Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the MP ESB's official website.

-Select the MP TET Admit Card 2024 link from the homepage, then input your login information.
-The admission card will then show up on the screen after you click "submit."

-Download the page and review the admission card.

MP TET 2024 : What's next?

On November 10, the MP TET 2024 exam is scheduled to be administered at several testing locations across the state. There will be two shifts for the exam: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. is when the first shift reports, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. is when the second shift reports.

There are two papers for MP TET 2024. Paper 1 will be conducted for primary teacher eligibility (first through fifth grades) and Paper 2 will be conducted for eligibility as a teacher in upper primary (Class 6–8).

The MP TET 2024 eligibility is good for life. It is not necessary for candidates who passed the 2020 MP TET to retake the test.

