MP State Services Main Exam 2022 Admit Card Released | Representational Image

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card for the MP State Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Preliminary examination can access and download the admit card from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The MPPSC SSE Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from January 08 to 13, 2024, as per the revised schedule.

Originally planned for December 26 to 31, 2023, the MPPSC SSE Main Exam was rescheduled. The Preliminary exam took place on May 31, 2023, in two sessions covering General Studies and General Aptitude. The MPPSC SSE Prelims Result 2022, announced on July 12, 2023, revealed that 10,351 candidates qualified for the MP SSE Main Examination 2023.

Here is the schedule for the MPPSC SSE Main Exam 2022:

January 8, 2024: General Studies - I (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

January 9, 2024: General Studies - II (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

January 10, 2024: General Studies - III (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

January 11, 2024: General Studies - IV (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

January 12, 2024: General Hindi and Grammar (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

January 13, 2024: Hindi Essay and Draft Writing (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Candidates can follow these steps to download the MP SSE Mains 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2022 admit card link.

You will be redirected to a new page, where you need to enter your login credentials and submit the details.

The Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.