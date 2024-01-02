 GATE 2024 Admit Card Set To Release Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2024 Admit Card Set To Release Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide To Download

GATE 2024 Admit Card Set To Release Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide To Download

Engineers, get ready! GATE 2024 admit cards release Jan 3, download at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Exam dates, shifts, and key instructions revealed on their official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is all set to release the GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024. Aspiring candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can access their admit cards through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Here's a quick overview of the key information:

GATE 2024 Exam Details:

Date: February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

Time: First shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and second shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Exam Centers: Across the country

Mode: English Computer Based Test (CBT)

Structure: 30 subject questions, including General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

How to Download GATE 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2024 admit card link prominently displayed on the home page.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button, and the admit card will be available for download.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

GATE, a national-level examination, evaluates candidates' comprehensive understanding of various subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities at the undergraduate level. For additional details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IISc GATE.

Read Also
GATE 2024 Exam Schedule Out At gate2024.iisc.ac.in
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Young Afghan Entrepreneur Sara Wahedi's Viral Speech On Deteriorating Education System For...

Watch Young Afghan Entrepreneur Sara Wahedi's Viral Speech On Deteriorating Education System For...

5 Resolutions Students Should Make This New Year

5 Resolutions Students Should Make This New Year

MP State Services Main Exam 2022 Admit Card Released

MP State Services Main Exam 2022 Admit Card Released

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Now Open: 81 Vacancies Available

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Now Open: 81 Vacancies Available

Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students In Canada Decline by 40%

Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students In Canada Decline by 40%