GATE 2024 Admit Card Set To Release Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide To Download

Representative pic

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is all set to release the GATE 2024 admit card on January 3, 2024. Aspiring candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can access their admit cards through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Here's a quick overview of the key information:

GATE 2024 Exam Details:

Date: February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

Time: First shift (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and second shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Exam Centers: Across the country

Mode: English Computer Based Test (CBT)

Structure: 30 subject questions, including General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

How to Download GATE 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2024 admit card link prominently displayed on the home page.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button, and the admit card will be available for download.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

GATE, a national-level examination, evaluates candidates' comprehensive understanding of various subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities at the undergraduate level. For additional details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IISc GATE.