MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The application process for the 7500 constable positions has been started by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, or MPESB. Interested and qualified candidates can now apply at esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application window start: September 15, 2025

Application window closing date: September 29, 2025

Correction window for application forms: September 15 – October 4, 2025

Recruitment examination date: October 30, 2025

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam timing

Morning Shift:

Reporting time: 07:30 – 08:30 AM

Reading instructions: 09:20 – 09:30 AM

Answer sheet filling: 09:30 AM

Exam: 09:30 – 11:30 AM

Afternoon Shift:

Reporting time: 12:30 – 01:30 PM

Reading instructions: 02:20 – 02:30 PM

Answer sheet filling: 02:30 PM

Exam: 02:30 – 04:30 PM

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved category candidates: ₹500 per question paper

SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates (natives of Madhya Pradesh): ₹250 per question paper

MP Online Portal Fee (general submission): ₹60 for all candidates

Portal Fee (through registered citizen user): ₹20 for all candidates

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Applicants can apply for the MP police constable recruitment drive by doing the following:

Step 1: Visit esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To register for the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register, provide your information.

Step 4: Complete the application, pay the application cost, and upload the required files.

Step 5: Check your form and send it in.

Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 7: Save a printout of the same document for future use.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to visit MPESB's official website for additional information.