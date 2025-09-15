 MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule

MPESB has started the application process for 7,500 constable posts. The application window closes on September 29, with corrections allowed till October 4.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The application process for the 7500 constable positions has been started by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, or MPESB. Interested and qualified candidates can now apply at esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application window start: September 15, 2025

Application window closing date: September 29, 2025

FPJ Shorts
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply, Fees, And Exam Schedule
Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership
Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership
PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action

Correction window for application forms: September 15 – October 4, 2025

Recruitment examination date: October 30, 2025

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam timing

Morning Shift:

Reporting time: 07:30 – 08:30 AM

Reading instructions: 09:20 – 09:30 AM

Answer sheet filling: 09:30 AM

Exam: 09:30 – 11:30 AM

Afternoon Shift:

Reporting time: 12:30 – 01:30 PM

Reading instructions: 02:20 – 02:30 PM

Answer sheet filling: 02:30 PM

Exam: 02:30 – 04:30 PM

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Unreserved category candidates: ₹500 per question paper

SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates (natives of Madhya Pradesh): ₹250 per question paper

MP Online Portal Fee (general submission): ₹60 for all candidates

Portal Fee (through registered citizen user): ₹20 for all candidates

Read Also
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here
article-image

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Applicants can apply for the MP police constable recruitment drive by doing the following:

Step 1: Visit esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To register for the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register, provide your information.

Step 4: Complete the application, pay the application cost, and upload the required files.

Step 5: Check your form and send it in.

Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 7: Save a printout of the same document for future use.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to visit MPESB's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check...

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 7,500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check...

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

PM Modi Greets Techies On Engineers' Day, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat...

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat...

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam In Mumbai’s Kandivali Centre Cancelled, New Dates Soon