 MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now!

MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now!

Candidates who have passed the written test will now move on to the physical standard test and physical efficiency test.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now! | Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has recently declared the results of the written examination for the position of Constable on their official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the written test will now move on to the physical standard test and physical efficiency test.

The MPPEB has recently announced the notification for MP Police Constable recruitment 2024. There are a total of 7411 vacancies available, with 7090 vacancies for Constable GD and 321 vacancies for Constable Radio Operators.

Individuals who participated in the examination from August 12 to September 12 can view their outcomes by using the direct hyperlink given on the official website. To verify their identity, they must enter their application number and date of birth.

The written exam performance will determine the shortlisting for the PET/PST round, with around seven times the number of available positions being selected.

Read Also
BPSC TRE 3.0: Exam Scheduled on March 16 Postponed; Details Here
article-image

Steps to Download MP Police Constable Result 2023:

Visit the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Look for the "Result-Police Constable Recruitment 2023" link and click on it.

Enter the required details.

Download and print the result for future reference.

The MP Police Constable Cut Off marks will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks according to their category will be selected for the next stages of the process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now!

MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now!

NMC Forms Task Force to Address Mental Health Issues Among Medical Students

NMC Forms Task Force to Address Mental Health Issues Among Medical Students

Delhi University to Introduce 'Science of Happiness' Course in Women's Colleges and Varsity...

Delhi University to Introduce 'Science of Happiness' Course in Women's Colleges and Varsity...

RSS Leader: India's NEP Revolutionizing Education System Based on Ancient Knowledge Traditions

RSS Leader: India's NEP Revolutionizing Education System Based on Ancient Knowledge Traditions

National Medical Commission to Use Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for College...

National Medical Commission to Use Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for College...