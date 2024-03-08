MP Police Constable Exam Results Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, Check Now! | Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has recently declared the results of the written examination for the position of Constable on their official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the written test will now move on to the physical standard test and physical efficiency test.

The MPPEB has recently announced the notification for MP Police Constable recruitment 2024. There are a total of 7411 vacancies available, with 7090 vacancies for Constable GD and 321 vacancies for Constable Radio Operators.

Individuals who participated in the examination from August 12 to September 12 can view their outcomes by using the direct hyperlink given on the official website. To verify their identity, they must enter their application number and date of birth.

The written exam performance will determine the shortlisting for the PET/PST round, with around seven times the number of available positions being selected.

Steps to Download MP Police Constable Result 2023:

Visit the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Look for the "Result-Police Constable Recruitment 2023" link and click on it.

Enter the required details.

Download and print the result for future reference.

The MP Police Constable Cut Off marks will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks according to their category will be selected for the next stages of the process.