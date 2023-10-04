MP: 100 Children Of Govt Residential School Fall Ill After Consuming Dinner

Representative Photo

Bhopal: Hundred students of a government residential school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district fell ill after consuming dinner, police said on Wednesday.

After children complained of stomach pain, dehydration and vomiting, they were rushed to Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education.

“Around 100 students have fallen ill (due to food poisoning). None of them, however, is in serious condition,” Amit Yadav, registrar at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education,” medical officer told mediapersons.

The officer said that 70 children have fully recovered, while others are being treated, of whom one is serious.

What exactly the children were served to eat in the night is yet be known.

District administration said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The incident comes 15 days after 80 children of the Eklavya tribal hostel located in Jabalpur district suffered food poisoning after having dinner.

