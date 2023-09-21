25 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Ghaziabad School; 3 Admitted To Hospital

25 Students Fell Ill After Consuming A Mid-Day Meal In Ghaziabad School; 3 Admitted | ANI (Representative Image)

The class 5 students of a government primary school in Prem Nagar Colony of Loni here suffered from stomach ache and vomiting on September 20 after allegedly consuming mid-day meal, officials said.

They were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where 22 out of the 25 children were discharged while three were referred to the combined government hospital in Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar, they said.

District Magistrate R K Singh told PTI that three children are presently undergoing treatment. "Strict action would be initiated against those who used to manage mid-meal for the students.

A show cause notice has been sent to the school principal named Usha," he added. The parents of the children reached the school on receiving information and created a ruckus outside.

Targeting the school principal, they alleged that adulterated milk was served to the children and rice pulao was cooked using substandard condiments.

The sub-divisional magistrate reached the school along with the police officials and called the food department team. The food department team took the samples of milk and rice pulao, which have been sent for testing after getting a report from the food testing laboratory.

The food department team took the samples of milk and rice pulao, which have been sent for testing after getting a report from the food testing laboratory. The principal, in her defense, said that only students of Class 5 suffered from stomach ache and vomiting while the students of other classes also consumed the same mid-day meal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)