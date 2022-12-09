e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMoral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with the Sullia police, naming the persons who assaulted them.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Mangaluru: In a case of moral policing, two young students were allegedly assaulted by a group of five people in front of a cinema theatre at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Friday.

The two students, Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girlfriend who belonged to the same community, were waiting to watch the movie 'Kantara' on Wednesday when they were attacked.

Read Also
Pakistan moral policing: Notice sent to Peshwar college after 'obscene' dance of girl in premises...
article-image

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with the Sullia police, naming the persons who assaulted them. The accused have been identified as Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla and Siddique Borugudde. They also threatened them with life, the complaint said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

Lucknow University bans celebrations in campus canteens

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre in Mangaluru

Brown University follows Harvard in banning caste-based discrimination

Brown University follows Harvard in banning caste-based discrimination

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students say officials

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students say officials

Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered

Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered