Moradabad: TMU Girl Commits Suicide After Exam; Leaves Note

A video floating on social media shows that a female student committed suicide in Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) in Moradabad on November 23 in the afternoon.

On the post, the Moradabad police has commented that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The girl, who is a B.Tech student from TMU, jumped off the 5th floor of the building, according to Amar Ujala.

The student had an exam today. After her exam got over, she called her roommate. She told her roommate that a gift had been left for her in the room.

The video shows the girl's body being carried out of the campus.

She died after about six and a half hours of treatment in TMU hospital.

She left behind a suicide note that reads - Sorry mom and dad, I could not become a good daughter for you. Teach your younger sister a lot, she will take good care of you. You all take care of yourselves... Karuna loser. The student has also written some words for one of her friends.

TMU media in-charge MP Singh said that Karuna had jumped from the fifth floor window. His family has been informed. The suicide note has been handed over to the police. SP City Akhilesh Bhadauria said that Pakbada police is investigating the entire matter. The forensic team has also taken samples from the spot.