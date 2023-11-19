Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Commits Suicide After Voting

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 62-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence at Kotwari area of Dewas district which police suspect is a case of suicide.

A purported suicide note found in the possession of the deceased stated that he was taking the extreme step out of his own will.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Joshi (62), a resident of the Employees' Colony under Kotwali police station area. As per reports, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house.

As informed by the neighbours, police rushed him to district hospital where he was declared dead.

According to information, Joshi cast his vote in the morning and took the extreme step at night. He was survived by his son and daughter-in-law. TI Deepak Yadav said that the body was handed over to kin after autopsy.

Dr Shakti Ganthe, a doctor at district hospital said that before conducting PM, eyes were donated with the permission of kin.

